Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien accuses Centre of ‘cold-blooded murder of democracy’

The TMC floor leader in Rajya Sabha today joined the dharna of 12 suspended MPs at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien has accused the BJP government of ‘cold-blooded murder of democracy’. O’Brien’s statement came a day after he was suspended from Rajya Sabha. Both houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die today, a day before its schedule.

“Parliament Winter Session ends. Every single day washed out by government who will now spend the afternoon doing Press Conferences justifying cold-blooded murder of democracy. When Opposition MPs did get the odd chance to speak, we gave government a Master Class from the Rule Book,” said the TMC MP in a tweet.

A day before, he had accused the Central government of bulldozing the Election Laws through Parliament. “BULLDOZING of Election Laws. Attempted to stop the mockery being made of Parliament,” he said.

#ParliamentWinterSession ends. Every single day WASHED OUT BY GOVERNMENT who will now spend the afternoon doing Press Conferences justifying cold-blooded murder of democracy.



When Opposition MPs did get the odd chance to speak, we gave govt. a Master Class from the Rule Book???? https://t.co/jrHWz17D1C — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 22, 2021

He said that the last time he was suspended from the Upper House was when the government was ‘BULLDOZING’ farm laws and everyone knows what happened after that. “Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of Parliament and BULLDOZING Election Laws Bill 2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon,” he said.

The TMC floor leader in Rajya Sabha today joined the dharna of 12 suspended MPs at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. The 12 opposition members of Rajya Sabha were suspended on the first day of the Winter session for the entire session of Parliament for their unruly conduct in the previous session in August.

O’Brien was suspended from Rajya Sabha yesterday during a discussion on the electoral reforms bill. These MPs are also carrying out a ‘Jan Sansad’, mock parliament, at the same location to mark their protest against their suspension.