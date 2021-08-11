Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, other party leaders booked in Tripura for misbehaviour, obstruction of duty

The FIR comes days after the TMC leaders' visit to Tripura where they were allegedly attacked by BJP workers.

Tripura Police has registered an FIR against MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and other TMC leaders for allegedly misbehaving with Additional Superintendent of Police and SDPO Khowai and for preventing them from discharging their duty. The FIR comes days after the TMC leaders’ visit to Tripura where they were allegedly attacked by BJP workers. The incident followed a heated argument between Abhishek and Tripura police officers. The other TMC leaders named in the FIR include Dola Sen, Bratya Basu, Kunal Ghosh, Subal Bhowmik and Sri Prakash Das.

As per the FIR, after the police arrested 14 TMC leaders and party workers on Sunday, other TMC leaders including minister Bratya Basu, MPs Dola Sen and Abhishek Banerjee reached the station and ‘placed their illegal demand before police authority i.e. to release the arrested persons from PS., to change sections of law put in the FIR which was drawn against them etc….Thereafter the FIR names persons misbehaved with Addl SP Khowai and SDPO Khowai’.

The bias of Tripura police is now out in the open! Acting as puppets of the @BJP4Tripura govt, they have shown how ruthless they can be when it comes to choking all voices that oppose @BjpBiplab. This is exactly why #TripuraDeservesBetter! This is exactly why we'll NOT give up. pic.twitter.com/xOdmP9DGfp — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) August 8, 2021

Notably, Abhishek Banerjee and TMC workers were on a visit to Tripura last week when they were attacked in separate incidents. Tripura will go to polls in 2023 and the TMC is actively looking to expand its presence in the state to take on the BJP which stormed to power by dethroning the decades-long Left government.

Abhishek Banerjee later took the injured workers to Kolkata alleging that they were denied medical attention by the BJP government. He had also informed that bail was granted to the TMC workers later. “Bail granted to all TMC workers who were arrested in Tripura. Satyameva Jayate! I’ll be taking them to Kolkata as they have sustained severe injuries & were denied medical attention. Biplab Deb, you can keep trying but all your resources will fall short MARK MY WORDS,” he had said on August 8.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s hand behind the attack on TMC workers. She had claimed that Tripura CM Biplab Deb has no audacity to do this.