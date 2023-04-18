scorecardresearch
Trinamool leader Mukul Roy ‘untraceable’, claims son

Mukul Roy’s son Subhragshu, who is also a TMC leader, said that his father was “untraceable” and “missing” since yesterday.

Written by India News Desk
Mukul Roy
Senior TMC leader Mukul Roy. (Express file photo)

The family members of senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy have claimed he is “untraceable” since late Monday evening.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Roy’s son Subhragshu, who is also a TMC leader, said that his father was “untraceable” and “missing” since yesterday.

“Till now I am unable to contact my father. He is untraceable,” Subhragshu said.

A close aide of Roy said that he was scheduled to land at Delhi Airport at around 9 PM, but is not traceable.

In a video, Roy can allegedly be seen at the Delhi airport with an escort. When asked why he was at the airport, he told a reporter, “I have work in Delhi, so can’t I come here?” reports NDTV.

When asked, if he was unwell, the former MP said, “No no, I have come for special work. Can’t I come to Delhi, I am the MLA…MP here.”

He also denied any “special political reason” for his alleged Delhi visit.

Roy, a former number two in the TMC, joined BJP in 2017 following differences with the party leadership. He was appointed BJP national vice-president and went on to win the 2021 assembly polls in Bengal on a BJP ticket. He later returned to the TMC, along with his son, after the results were announced.

First published on: 18-04-2023 at 11:43 IST

