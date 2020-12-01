  • MORE MARKET STATS

Trinamool Congress vs Jagdeep Dhankhar once again; Ruling party seeks Bengal Guv’s removal ‘immediately’

By:
December 1, 2020 8:51 PM

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Trinamool Congress leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that Jagdeep Dhankhar was behaving like a "BJP leader".

Trinamool Congress, Trinamool Congress news, Trinamool Congress latest, Trinamool Congress headquarters, Kolkata, West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Elections, Bengal Elections 2021Instead of taking everybody along, Dhankhar is trying to disturb the peace and stability of the state, Trinamool Congress said. (PTI file photo)

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Tuesday demanded immediate removal of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of the Governor of West Bengal, alleging that he was trying to disturb the peace in the state. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Dastidar said that Dhankhar was behaving like a “BJP leader”. “Governor is like the head of the family. Instead of taking everybody along, he is trying to disturb the peace and stability of the state. He is behaving like a BJP leader. We think, for the betterment of the state, he should be immediately removed,” said Dastidar, a three-time Lok Sabha MP.

She also attacked the Centre over the PM-Cares fund, alleging that the money in it is unaccounted for. “The Centre is misusing the powers granted to it by Constitution. They are withholding significant amounts owed to the states. The Centre owes Bengal Rs 85,000 crores, she said. Dastidar also hit out at the BJP over atrocities against Dalits.

“Before every election, we see nice photoshoots with BJP leaders taking food packed from five-star hotels and pretending to eat with Dalit families. After the polls, Dalit women are abused, raped, their bodies are burnt. This is the truth of BJP,” she said in an apparent reference to the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh.

 

