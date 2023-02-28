scorecardresearch
Trinamool Congress' Twitter account hacked, name changed to Yuga Labs

There has been no official statement from the party yet.

Written by India News Desk
Mamata Banerjee
Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo/File)

The official Twitter handle of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) appears to be compromised as the name has been changed to ‘Yuga labs’. The display picture of the account has also been changed, and it shows a ‘Y’ logo.

The last tweet from the account reads, “#DidirSurakshaKawach is a mammoth effort at securing basic sustenance for every resident in Bengal, irrespective of age, gender, caste or religion. To achieve state-wide inclusive growth & expand welfare cover, Didir Doots are generating awareness across households.”

Screengrab from Trinamool Congress’ official Twitter account.

There has been no official statement from the party yet.

In April 2022, the Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) was hacked, following which an FIR was registered, reported The Indian Express.

The hackers had replaced the profile picture with that of a cartoon and had also posted several tweets. Over 300 tweets were posted as spam and previous tweets were also deleted.

Mamata Banerjee

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 11:25 IST