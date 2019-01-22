Trinamool Congress tried to stop people from attending Amit Shah’s Malda rally: BJP

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 6:26 PM

The BJP Tuesday said attempts were made by the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal to prevent people from attending its president Amit Shah's rally in the state

Prasad said vehicles carrying the BJP’s workers and supporters were stopped by the ruling party in an attempt to prevent them from attending it.

The BJP Tuesday said attempts were made by the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal to prevent people from attending its president Amit Shah’s rally in the state, claiming that wind of change is blowing there. “Why is Mamata Banerjee scared? She called herself a fighter, who fought against the Left rule in the state. So why she is scared in fighting the BJP,” Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference.

Shah addressed a rally in Malda, and Prasad said vehicles carrying the BJP’s workers and supporters were stopped by the ruling party in an attempt to prevent them from attending it.

Targeting Banerjee, he said the Congress used to make similar attempts to foil political programmes of opposition leaders before and during the Emergency but everybody knows what happened. The Congress was defeated in the general election in 1977, which was held after the Emergency was lifted.

“Mamata Banerjee should know. She was then in the Congress. Wind of change is blowing across Bengal,” he said.

