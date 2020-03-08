Trinamool Congress nominates 4 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Published: March 8, 2020 2:57:17 PM

The Trinamool Congress nominated Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, party supremo Mamata Banerjee announced on Sunday.

Banerjee tweeted that as a part of her “constant endeavour” towards women’s empowerment, she was proud that half of the nominees were women.

Sunday is the International Women’s Day.

