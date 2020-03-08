Trinamool Congress nominates 4 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Banerjee tweeted that as a part of her “constant endeavour” towards women’s empowerment, she was proud that half of the nominees were women. (PTI File image)

The Trinamool Congress nominated Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, party supremo Mamata Banerjee announced on Sunday.

Banerjee tweeted that as a part of her “constant endeavour” towards women’s empowerment, she was proud that half of the nominees were women.

Sunday is the International Women’s Day.