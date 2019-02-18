Trinamool Congress MP Sanatanu Sen claims receiving death threats for past few weeks, police complaint lodged

Trinamool Congress MP Sanatanu Sen claims receiving death threats for past few weeks (IE)

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen Monday claimed that he has been receiving death threats from unknown persons for the past several days. Sen, however, did not specify the reason for the threats. He said that the number of calls threatening to put an end to his life has escalated in the past few weeks which prompted him to lodge a police complaint. It may be recalled that the party’s Krishnaganj MLA

Satyajit Biswas was shot from point blank range by unidentified assailants in full public view on February 9 inside a Saraswati puja marquee at Phoolbari village in Nadia district. “I have been receiving life threats from unknown numbers for the last one-and-a-half month. Initially, I had

ignored those threats since I am a politician,” Sen told PTI.

However, in the last few weeks, the number of such calls have increased sharply, he said. “My family members and well-wishers suggested me to intimate the police. So I had lodged a complaint at the local police station,” Sen said. Sen is a key organisational leader of the TMC in North

Kolkata and its suburbs.

The TMC leadership has recently sought reports from the party’s district presidents regarding the security status of MLAs and important leaders in the respective districts. Apart from enhancing security of MLAs, the district leaders are also keen on providing additional security to key

people in the organization’s set up ahead of the elections.