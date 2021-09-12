Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee joins Koo platform

The TMC and its Tripura unit already have Koo accounts and Abhishek Banerjee is following them. (File)

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday joined Koo social media platform, an Indian microblogging site available in several regional languages and English.

A senior TMC leader said Banerjee who tweets frequently on various issues will also be using Koo in a big way in the coming days and party members and supporters will be asked to install it on their mobile phones.

The Lok Sabha MP of Diamond Harbour is one of the key persons in the TMC who popularised Twitter among functionaries of the Mamata Banerjee-led party and its different wings.

His first post on Koo was on the use of a purported image of a Kolkata flyover in a full-page advertisement by the Uttar Pradesh government showcasing transformation of the state under its Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Transforming UP for @myogiadityanath means stealing images from infrastructure seen in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership and using them as his own!

Looks like the ‘DOUBLE ENGINE MODEL’ has MISERABLY FAILED in BJP’s strongest state and now stands EXPOSED for all!”, his post read.

Banerjee also attached the advertisement to the post.