Trinamool Congress forms intellectuals’ panel in West Bengal to counter BJP

West Bengal ruling party Trinamool Congress on Wednesday formed a committee comprising city intellectuals to counter the rise of Bharatiya Janata Party in the state and campaign against its policies at the Centre.

The committee headed by West Bengal Minister of State for Information and Culture Indranil Sen was formed following a meeting between the party and a group of intellectuals at the Trinamool Congress headquarters.

Writer Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri, painter Subhaprasanna and actor Chiranjeet Chakraborty are also in the committee that would campaign across Bengal against the alleged communalism spread by the saffron outfit.

The intellectuals will also raise their voice against a number of steps taken by the Central government including the National Register of Citizens in Assam.

“There is a situation of intolerance in the country under the current regime. Incidents of violence are taking place at regular intervals. It is the duty of the civil society and the intellectuals to hit the streets against such practises,” Subhaprasanna said after the meeting.