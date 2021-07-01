Trinamool alleges Governor link to Kolkata fake vaccine scam, questions his silence

Addressing the media in Kolkata, TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that the Governor should speak on the issue.

The politics over fake vaccination scam in Kolkata is getting murkier day by day. Now the Trinamool Congress has alleged that the fake IAS officer’s security personnel was seen in a photo with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s family. Addressing the media in Kolkata, TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that the Governor should speak on the issue.

“It’s very bad if the Governor has any relation with the man who cheated people. Jagdeep Dhankhar talks about every issue. Why is he quiet over fake vaccines?,” said Ray as he flashed the pics of the key accused fake IAS Debanjan Deb’s security personnel with the Governor’s family.

Ray said that the state government will look into it as a report has already been asked to submit in this regard. He said that an SIT is doing an investigation and the report will come out soon.

Earlier, the BJP had alleged TMC’s hand in the scam as photos of several TMC leaders surfaced with Debanjan Deb. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dr Santanu Sen and president of Cricket Association of Bengal Avishek Dalmiya were spotted in some of the photos with Deb. However, Sen clarified that many individuals and organisations came to meet him during the first wave of COVID-19 and the man (Deb) could be one of them.

On the other hand, with one more arrest, the total number of people nabbed in this case has reached seven. One who was arrested today has been identified as the owner of a flat in the Kasba area which Deb had rented to set up his office, was picked up from his Birati residence in North 24 Parganas district last evening.

Deb (28) was arrested last week for masquerading as an IAS officer and the joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and operating dubious immunisation camps in the city, where people were administered fake vaccines.

The vaccination scam came to light when the TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was invited to the camp as a chief guest. She grew suspicious when she did not receive any confirmation message on her phone after getting jabbed at the camp. She then registered an FIR which led to exposing the scam.