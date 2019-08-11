Tricolour to be hoisted in every panchayat of J&K on Independence Day: MoS for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy

Tricolour to be hoisted in every panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir on August 15.

After scrapping Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and dividing the state into two Union Territories, the Modi government plans to conduct grand celebrations on Independence Day in the valley. MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the tricolour will be hoisted in every panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir on August 15.

“For this, an advisory has been issued by the Central government to the sarpanches of all Gram Panchayats of the state, which states that all should ensure the hoisting of the national flag in their panchayats on the August 15,” he told reporters, news agency ANI reported.

Reddy said that he looks forward to seeing people of Jammu and Kashmir take part in the development of the country and made an appeal to the people of Kashmir to hoist the national flag on August 15 and join the rest of the country to celebrate the day. He said that the situation is gradually becoming normal in the state and people are cooperating with the security forces.

Reddy said that Army has been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir on a large scale in view of Pakistan government openly stating in their Assembly that “Islamabad was ready to do anything and go to any extent”. Hence, he said paramilitary forces had been deployed as a precautionary measure.

When he was asked about why Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury were not allowed to enter the state and made to return from Srinagar airport, he said that all this was done keeping in mind the security scenario of the state. He added that National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah has neither been detained nor is he being prevented from going anywhere.

Strict restrictions were put in place across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, the day Modi government tabled a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to scrap Article 370 and split into two UTs. Several leaders including former CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained or arrested in view of the possible protests.

Meanwhile, the state administration has informed that not a single bullet has been fired in the last six days in Jammu and Kashmir and claimed that the situation was fully under control. In all 10 districts of Jammu, the restrictions have been relaxed and people were seen roaming on the streets and shopping for Bakrid which will be celebrated on Monday.