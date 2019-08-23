Trial judge in Babri Masjid demolition case appeals for protection in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court had appointed the special judge in 2017 to carry out day-to-day trials in the Babri Masjid demolition case and pronounce judgement within two years of the trial

The special judge of CBI court appointed by the Supreme Court to hear the Babri Masjid demolition case on a daily basis has approached the apex court seeking police protection. The apex court has taken cognisance of the letter written by Justice Surendra Kumar Yadav has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to consider his request including providing security. It also asked the state government to issue orders within two weeks on the extension of his tenure.

A bench of justices R F Nariman and Surya Kant said the special judge has written a fresh letter on July 27 in which he had made five requests including providing him security. The bench said that the special judge’s demand is “reasonable” in view of the enormity of the task he has been given and asked the state to consider all the five requests within two weeks time.

The Supreme Court had appointed the special judge in 2017 to carry out day-to-day trials in the Babri Masjid demolition case and pronounce judgement within two years of the trial. The judge was to retire on September 30 but was given an extension until the verdict. On July 19, the apex court had extended the special judge’s tenure till the completion of trial and delivery of the verdict in the case. The state government has yet not passed the order. The top court asked the special judge to deliver the verdict in the case within nine months.

The special judge has been conducting trial in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case, which involves BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi, Uma Bharti and 13 other BJP leaders, in Lucknow. The apex court had restored the conspiracy charges against these leaders in April, 2017.

The Supreme Court is hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on a day-to-day basis. On the 10th day of the hearing, counsel for one of the original litigants sought enforcement of his rights to worship at the disputed site. In earlier hearings, submissions were also made on behalf of the deity Ram Lalla and the Ram Janmabhoomi Punaruddhar Samiti.

The Ayodhya case is being heard by a Constitution Bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer.