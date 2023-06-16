scorecardresearch
Tremors felt in Assam as 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolted Bangladesh on Friday. The tremors were felt in Assam’s Guwahati and other parts of the Northeast region.

Written by Aastha Monga
Earthquake| Earthquake assam| Earthquake bangladesh|
4.8 magnitude earthquake in Bangladesh, tremors in Assam (Representational Image)

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Bangladesh on Friday, causing tremors that were felt in Assam’s capital city, Guwahati, and other parts of the Northeastern region. 

The earthquake, with its epicenter located in Bangladesh, occurred at around 10 am (IST), according to the National Center of Seismology. There have been no reports of any loss of lives or property damage due to the seismic event so far.

Also Read: 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

The National Center of Seismology, responsible for monitoring seismic activity in India, confirmed the earthquake’s magnitude at 4.8 on the Richter Scale. 

First published on: 16-06-2023 at 12:00 IST

