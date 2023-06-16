An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Bangladesh on Friday, causing tremors that were felt in Assam’s capital city, Guwahati, and other parts of the Northeastern region.

The earthquake, with its epicenter located in Bangladesh, occurred at around 10 am (IST), according to the National Center of Seismology. There have been no reports of any loss of lives or property damage due to the seismic event so far.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-06-2023, 10:16:15 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 91.98, Depth: 70 Km ,Region: Bangladesh for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/StvqtwyBWj pic.twitter.com/eMr4V47Qjd — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 16, 2023

The National Center of Seismology, responsible for monitoring seismic activity in India, confirmed the earthquake’s magnitude at 4.8 on the Richter Scale.