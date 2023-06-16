Two people died and 22 were injured as cyclonic storm Biparjoy wreaked havoc in Gujarat on Thursday, uprooting trees, and damaging several vehicles and houses. The cyclonic storm is likely to weaken into a depression this evening over Rajasthan.

The storm is currently centered over the Saurashtra-Kutch region and is expected to move northeastwards on Friday. Heavy rain coupled with gusty winds by the storm brought down over 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping the supply of power to around 940 villages.

Here are the latest Cyclone Biparjoy updates:

The cyclone, which made landfall as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ in Gujarat on Thursday evening, turned into a severe cyclonic storm immediately around midnight. It is still active in the same area and has further weakened into a cyclonic storm. It will now head towards south Rajasthan by today evening and weaken into a depression, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

SCS BIPARJOY weakened into CS at 0830IST of today and lay near lat 23.4N and long 69.5E, about 30km WNW of Bhuj, likely to weaken further into a deep depression over Saurashtra & Kutch around evening of today. pic.twitter.com/kiI4qAdjf7 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 16, 2023

Heavy rain along with strong winds uprooted over 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping the supply of power to around 940 villages, according to state officials.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Trees uprooted and property damaged in Naliya amid strong winds of cyclone 'Biparjoy' pic.twitter.com/d0C1NbOkXQ — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

A cattle-rearer and his son died while trying to save their goats stuck in Bhavnagar district, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

“Around 22 people have been injured due to the storm. 23 animals have died, 524 trees have fallen, and electric poles have also fallen in some places, due to which there is no electricity in 940 villages,” Alok Pandey, Relief Commissioner of Gujarat told ANI.

After churning across the Arabian Sea for more than 10 days, Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday evening with wind speeds ranging between 125 kmph and 140 kmph, but started losing force several hours later and at 2.30 am on Friday was packing 100 kilometres per hour winds with gusts up to 110 km/h.

A total power blackout was witnessed in Mandvi town. Many trees were uprooted on the Jakhau-Mandvi road as well as in Mandvi town due to the strong winds. Incessant rain with heavy wind speed lashed Gujarat’s Jamnagar throughout the night. According to IMD officials, heavy rains are expected to continue till Friday evening and isolated extremely heavy rains are also likely in some places.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Mandvi witnesses strong winds as an impact of cyclone 'Biparjoy' pic.twitter.com/2JKV5Rwhkz — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and enquired about the situation of the state. The PM sought to know the steps taken by the state administration for the safety of wild animals, especially the lions in the Gir forest.

માનનીય વડાપ્રધાન શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ મોદીએ ટેલીફોનિક વાતચીત કરીને ગુજરાત પર તોળાઈ રહેલા બિપરજોય વાવાઝોડાની પરિસ્થિતિની સંપૂર્ણ વિગતો મેળવી. તેઓશ્રીએ ગીર ફોરેસ્ટના સિંહ સહિત વન્યપ્રાણીઓની સલામતીની ચિંતા વ્યક્ત કરીને તેમની કાળજીની વ્યવસ્થાની પૃચ્છા પણ કરી હતી. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) June 15, 2023