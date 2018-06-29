Tree felling in Delhi: NBCC and CPWD to rework development plans to avoid cutting down trees

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has decided to re-work the design of the remaining redevelopment of south Delhi colonies to avoid further felling after facing severe flak from citizens. (PTI Photo)

Under fire from citizens and activists over cutting down trees, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has decided to re-work the design of the remaining redevelopment of south Delhi colonies to avoid further felling. The decision came after the Centre came under severe flak from citizens for its plan to cut at least 14,000 trees for the redevelopment of seven government colonies.

The decision came at a meeting chaired by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri. Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal participated in the meeting along with senior officials of the Union Ministry and the Delhi Development Authority vice-chairperson Uday Singh. Heads of the Central Public Works Development (CPWD) and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) were also present there.

NBCC is carrying out the redevelopment project in Sarojini Nagar, Nauroji Nagar and Netaji Nagar whereas CPWD is overlooking the work in Thyagraj Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Mohammadpur and Sriniwaspuri.

The ministry issued a statement, “NBCC and CPWD will rework the design and plans for the remaining development of the 7 GPRA (General Pool Residential Accommodation) colonies to avoid felling of trees. NBCC has shown their interest in the acquisition of tree re-location/transplantation equipment and for engaging trained professional services in this respect.”

Puri even tweeted that no trees will be cut in the process of redevelopment of government colonies anymore and a compensatory plan of planting 1 million trees within next three months will be carried out with the suggestion of citizens for the location of transplantation.

At least 1,500 trees have already been cut for the redevelopment of Nauroji Nagar and Netaji Nagar, as per the documents. After which citizens protested by tree-hugging protests and social media campaigns over the past week. The Delhi High Court has ordered a stay on the felling of trees till July 4. People have been patrolling in Netaji Nagar at night to ensure no trees are cut at night.