Tree falls on woman amid heavy rains in Uttarakhand, kills her

A 58-year-old woman was killed in Champawat district near here after a tree fell on her amid the heavy rains which have also triggered wide-spread landslides blocking various arteries roads, including the national highways in the state, the officials said today.

As per the information available from the Champawat District Disaster Management Office, victim Bhagirathi Devi of village Bhalla Bapru under Lohaghat block of the district was returning home after cutting woods from jungle when a tree fell on her, killing her on the spot.

The state emergency management centre, meanwhile, said owing to the increased water level of the Ganges due to the heavy rains, a 450-meter-long stretch of its embankment near Kalasia village in Haridwar district has got damaged, posing danger to the nearby areas.

It said a joint team of officials from the State Diaster Response Force (SDRF), the Revenue Department and the Irrigation Department has been deployed at the embankment and is trying to mend the breach with sand-filled sacks and wire crates. The district administration has also issued an alert, warning people of the nearby areas of the possible danger.

Elsewhere, at Gopeshwar in Chamoli district of the state, a colony of the government employees near the district hospital has been experiencing intermittent landslide and efforts were on to evacuate the members of the eight families living there, an official said.

As per the reports, he said, various places in the state was experiencing light to medium rains intermittently, which itself was a relief from the incessant heavy rains, lashing the state for the last few days.

With the rains triggering widespread landslides in the state, many of the key arteries roads in the state, including the national highways like Rishikesh-Badrinath, Rishikesh-Yamunotri and Takanpur-Pithoragarh highways have got blocked, said the official, adding that the efforts are on to reopen them.