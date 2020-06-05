’15 days enough to transport all migrants home’, Supreme Court tells Centre, states

Supreme Court said that it intends to give 15 days to Centre and States to transport all migrants to their native places.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and state governments to facilitate the transport of all stranded migrants to their native places within 15 days.

“We propose 15 days time so that states can be permitted to effectuate the completion of transport,” a three-judge bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shah said.

According to the submission made by the Centre in the top court, over 4,200 Shramik trains have been operated till June 3 for transporting migrant workers to their native places.

“Indian Railways has operated 4228 trains till June 3. Over 1 crore people were transported to native places,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court.

The Supreme Court’s observation came while hearing a suo motu case on the plight of migrant workers.