Transport strike Live updates: Normal life hit as buses, taxis stay off roads in many states

Transport strike Live updates: A day-long protest across the country has been called by All India Motor Transport organisation on Tuesday. Buses, taxis and autos are off roads causing inconvenience to commuters. People are facing trouble in Haryana, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka as a result of the strike. According to reports, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) is backing the strike. In Haryana, Roadways employees have called this day-long strike in protest against the state government’s decision to introduce 700 private buses in the state. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation against the proposed Road Safety and Transport Bill.
Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has also joined the strike. Taxi driver unions have joined the protest also. In Maharashtra, around 17 lakh employees of the Maharashtra government would go on a three-day strike beginning today to press for demands like the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.
Buses, autorickshaws, taxis, including online cab aggregators, are keeping off the roads. Contract vehicles and lorries are also participating in the strike.
To make matters worse for commuters, the buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation are staying off the roads, demanding salary revision, disbursement of dearness allowance (DA) arrears and interim relief. The strike has been called by joint trade unions.
Normal life was affected in Kerala as public transport kept off the roads in support of the 24-hour nationwide motor-vehicle strike by transport unions to protest against the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill.
Last month, transport unions across the country announced indefinite strike demanding reduction in diesel prices and toll fees.