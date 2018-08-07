Transport strike Live updates: Normal life hit as buses, taxis stay off roads in many states

People are facing trouble in Haryana, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka as a result of the strike.

Transport strike Live updates: A day-long protest across the country has been called by All India Motor Transport organisation on Tuesday. Buses, taxis and autos are off roads causing inconvenience to commuters. People are facing trouble in Haryana, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka as a result of the strike. According to reports, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) is backing the strike. In Haryana, Roadways employees have called this day-long strike in protest against the state government’s decision to introduce 700 private buses in the state. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation against the proposed Road Safety and Transport Bill.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has also joined the strike. Taxi driver unions have joined the protest also. In Maharashtra, around 17 lakh employees of the Maharashtra government would go on a three-day strike beginning today to press for demands like the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.