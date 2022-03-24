Setback for Uddhav Thackeray! SC orders Maharashtra govt to transfer all cases against Parambir Singh to CBI

The Supreme Court also said that if any further FIR to be filed, they will also be transferred to the CBI.

The Supreme Court today ordered the Maharashtra government to transfer all five cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The top court directed that all such transfers be completed within one week and all officials to extend full cooperation to CBI helping the federal agency to arrive at the truth.

Setting aside the Bombay High Court verdict, the apex court said, “The Bombay High Court has treated this case as a service dispute which it is not and thus we set aside the High Court verdict. We allow the appeal and direct the probe into 5 FIRs be transferred to CBI with all records.”

The Supreme Court also noted that the CBI must hold an impartial inquiry into all these aspects including allegations leading to the FIR to find out whether the allegations have any ring of truth or are only repercussions of Param Bir Singh raising a red flag against the state dispensation.

The top court also said that further FIR, if to be filed, will be transferred to the CBI. It, however, refused to revoke the suspension of Parambir Singh. “Regarding departmental proceedings (against Singh), bench has been informed that the suspension of Singh will continue…So far as departmental proceedings are concerned, it will be appropriate to await the probe by CBI. We don’t know whether this is the end of road or more FIRs will be registered. If more FIR is registered then those too will be transferred to CBI,” said the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, the apex court noted that the objective of the case is to embolden and help people regain people’s confidence in the police force and that it is of the view that there is some concerted effort that needs the investigation by the CBI. The Supreme Court also refused to accept the contention that an FIR was registered by those who had complaints against Singh. The court noted that the state itself should have allowed the CBI to carry out the investigation.

Representing Singh, senior advocate Puneet Bali claimed victimisation while contending that some officers of Mumbai Police were called and asked to collect Rs 100 crore from bars etc. for former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Singh contended that when the issue became big, he was transferred over dereliction of duty. Talking about the FIRs registered against him, Singh said that if the police machinery is used like this, then the petitioner will be made to pay for each day Deshmukh is in jail. Singh also questioned the purpose behind the Maharashtra government’s move to defend the former home minister.

The advocate representing Maharashtra contended that Param Bir Singh seeks to adopt the mantle of a whistleblower and by writing a letter against the former Home Minister, he wants to get some kind of immunity. However, the top court refused to accept this argument. Then the state government’s counsel then suggested that a retired Supreme Court judge can monitor the probe being conducted against Singh. However, the court rejected the demand, noting that there will be greater accountability if the cases are transferred to the CBI.