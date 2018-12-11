  • Rajasthan

    Cong 101
    BJP 78
    RLM 0
    OTH 16

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 103
    BJP 102
    BSP 6
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 52
    BJP 27
    JCC 8
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 82
    TDP-Cong 25
    BJP 6
    OTH 6

  • Mizoram

    MNF 25
    Cong 10
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Training programme to operate VVPAT machines held in Uttar Pradesh

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 10:29 AM

A training programme for officials to be deployed on polling duty was conducted here for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, an official said Tuesday.

Training programme to operate VVPAT machines held in Uttar Pradesh

A training programme for officials to be deployed on polling duty was conducted here for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, an official said Tuesday. Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be used for the first time in Uttar Pradesh.

Read Also| Winter Session 2018: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to pay homage to Vajpayee, Somnath, Ananth Kumar and ex-members

The officials were told in detail about the functioning of VVPAT machines, said Deputy Election Officer and Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Training programme to operate VVPAT machines held in Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition