Training programme to operate VVPAT machines held in Uttar Pradesh

A training programme for officials to be deployed on polling duty was conducted here for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, an official said Tuesday. Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be used for the first time in Uttar Pradesh.
The officials were told in detail about the functioning of VVPAT machines, said Deputy Election Officer and Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar.
