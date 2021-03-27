  • MORE MARKET STATS

Trainer aircraft crashes near Bhopal; three hurt

March 27, 2021 6:14 PM

"The small-body aircraft was flying towards Guna from Bhopal when it crashed in an agricultural field near Badwai village in afternoon," Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told PTI.

He said all the three persons on board sustained minor injuries. None of them was hospitalised, he added.

A trainer aircraft crashed near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, leaving three persons, including the pilot, injured, police said.

He said all the three persons on board sustained minor injuries. None of them was hospitalised, he added.

