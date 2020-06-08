  • MORE MARKET STATS

Trainer aircraft crashes in Odisha’s Dhenkanal killing trainee pilot, instructor

Published: June 8, 2020 11:09:43 AM

The accident might have occurred due to a technical glitch, officials said. Inspector-in-Charge of Kamakhyanagar Police Station, A Dalua, said the trainer was a man and the identities of the deceased were being ascertained.

Senior police and district officials are at the spot and a probe into the accident would be conducted. (Image: ANI)

A two-seater aircraft crashed in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Monday, killing a trainee pilot and her instructor, officials said. The trainer aircraft crashed on the tarmac at the Government Aviation Training Institute (GATI) at Birasala in the district, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Dhenkanal, B K Nayak, said.

The two were taken to a nearby hospital in Kamakhyanagar, where doctors declared them dead, Nayak said. Senior police and district officials are at the spot and a probe into the accident would be conducted.

