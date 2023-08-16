Train killings: RPF constable, who shot dead 4, forced burqa-clad woman to chant ‘Jai Mata Di’ at gunpoint

Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, who allegedly shot dead four people onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31, is also alleged to have threatened a burqa-clad woman passenger forcing her to chant “Jai Mata Di”, reported The Indian Express.

Government Railway Police (GRP), Borivali, which is investigating the case, has identified the woman, and she has been made the key witness, according to police sources. The police have also recorded her statement. The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras on the train.

On July 31, Chaudhary first killed his senior, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena (57), in coach B5; he later went around the train killing three Muslim passengers. In the same coach, he killed one named Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala (64), and then went to B2 coach and shot dead Syed Saifuddin, who was taken to the pantry car and killed. At last, he went to S6 and killed Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48).

The accused was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station. Chaudhary, 33, was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

According to the police sources, as the accused made his way through the railway coaches, in coach B3, he allegedly targeted the burqa-clad passenger.

In her statement to investigators, she reportedly said that he pointed his gun at her and told her to say “Jai Mata Di”. When she did that, he allegedly told her to say it louder. Reportedly, the woman had pushed his gun away and asked him, “who are you”, following which Chaudhary threatened to kill her if she touched his weapon, said police sources.

Purported clips of the incident showed Chaudhary, standing next to a body, and saying, “…Pakistan se operate hue ye, aur media yehi coverage dikha rahi hai, unko sab pata chal raha hai ye kya kar rahe hain… Agar vote dena hai, agar Hindustan mein rehna hai to mai kehta hoon Modi aur Yogi, ye do hain.”

Forensic examination of the various clips confirmed that it was him, following which police slapped on him Section 153A.

Meanwhile, a magistrate court in suburban Borivali denied permission to the probe agency to perform brain mapping, polygraph and narco-analysis tests on Chetansinh. The GRP had sought consent for the tests, saying the matter was very serious and a thorough investigation was needed.