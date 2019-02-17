Train 18 Vande Bharat Express breaks down row: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal hits back after Rahul Gandhi raised Make In India questions

Train 18 Vande Bharat Express breaks down row: Train 18, which was recently rechristened Vande Bharat Express, left Delhi for Varanasi on Sunday morning on its first commercial run.

Train 18 Vande Bharat Express breaks down row: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal hit back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for criticising the government after Vande Bharat Express suffered a breakdown on its journey to Delhi from Varanasi on Saturday morning.

Gandhi had criticised Narendra Modi government’s flagship initiative Make in India and said that the sceme needed a ‘serious rethink’. “Modi ji, I think Make in India needs a serious rethink. Most people feel it has failed. I assure you we in the Congress are thinking very deeply about how it will be done,” Gandhi had tweeted.

In a quick response, Goyal rejected Gandhi’s criticism by saying “Such a shame that you choose to attack the hard work and ingenuity of Indian engineers, technicians and labourers. It is THIS mindset which needs a reset.” Goyal asserted that ‘Make In India’ is a success and a part of crores of Indian lives. “Your family had 6 decades to think, wasn’t that enough?” the railway minister added in his tweet.

Train 18, which was recently rechristened Vande Bharat Express, left Delhi for Varanasi on Sunday morning on its first commercial run. Tickets for the next two weeks have already been sold out.

Vande Bharat Express was launched on Friday by Prime minister Narendra Modi from the New Delhi railway station. It ran into trouble on Wednesday on it’s return journey from Varanasi to Delhi.

Vande Bharat Express had left Varanasi Junction for Delhi at 10:30 pm Friday. The first breakdown occurred around 15 km from Tundla junction. Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar had said that it was a case of skidding wheels after the train ran over cattle. They said before the train came to a halt, its end coaches started making a rattling sound. “There was some smell in the last four coaches which had no power. Also, some smoke was noticed. Loco pilots decreased the speed for some time. I heard the officials talking about brake malfunction,” according to PTI report.

In a detailed press release issued on Saturday night, railways said during the transportation back from Varanasi it was stopped at Chamraula station of National Capital Region, about 18 kms after crossing Tundla station.

“There was an issue of communication between the last basic unit of 4 coaches and the rest of the train probably due to some external hit. Thereafter, safety features in the train applied brakes. The train was checked for faults and moved to Delhi,” it said.