Trail of destruction: In Rajasthan, dust storm kills 27, injures 100; Vasundhara Raje directs officers for relief work

The storm dipped the visibility, leading to vehicles plying on the streets coming to a standstill momentarily, while pedestrians rushed to seek shelter. (ANI)

At least 27 people were killed and 100 injured in Rajasthan last night after a strong dust storm hit different parts of the state. The dust storm wreaked havoc in Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur districts, uprooting many trees and cutting off the power supply on Wednesday. Secretary Disaster Management and Relief, Hemant Kumar Gera said,” So far 27 people have died due to the disaster, including 12 in Bharatpur, 10 in Dholpur and in Alwar. The squall was reported mainly in three districts.”

Bharatpur and Alwar are the most affected parts of the state. In Bharatpur, 12 people are reported to have lost their lives. Power Supply in Alwar has not been restored since last night after damage caused by the storm to the electricity poles. Alwar Power distribution company executive engineer DP Singh said ” More than 1000 electric poles were damaged, it will take us at least two days to restore supply,”.

According to PTI out of 5 people killed in Dholpur, two were from Agra. Capital city Jaipur too witnessed the wreath of the dust storm. Hemant Kumar said emergency funds have been released to the respective district administration. He said Rs 4 lakh will be given to family members of deceased, Rs 2 lakh will be given to persons with 60 per cent injuries and 60,000 to people with 40 to 50 per cent injuries.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has asked officers to provide help to people in the affected regions of the state. She tweeted this morning, “have directed Ministers and concerned officials in affected areas to begin relief work immediately and restore utilities. An unfortunate incident, we have been working closely with local authorities to mitigate the situation”.

Congress National General Secretary Ashok Gehlot, after seeing the amount of destruction caused, cancelled his birthday celebration at his official residence in Jaipur. He said,”We are extremely grieved at the loss of lives in the state and stand with the victims in this hour of tragedy. I cancel all celebrations at my residence today. Blood donation camps and Janhit programs can be continued by organisers.”

Dust storm and heavy rains hit Delhi as well on Wednesday evening. Due to this sudden weather change, 15 flights including two international flights were diverted from Delhi. The Met department has warned of more thunderstorms and heatwaves in the country.