Trail of bloody gang wars in Delhi: 3 including passerby killed in Burari; a look at past incidents

Delhi police van (Indian Express image)

A bloody-gang war, which has led to the killing of three persons, including a woman passerby yesterday in Delhi’s Burari, reportedly finds its roots back in Delhi University students’ union elections and involves suspected honour-killing and vengeance. A motorcycle-borne man, identified as Raj Kumar, was also killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle during the time of the incident, they said. Five persons were injured after suspected members of the Gogi gang, believed to be involved in cases of murder in the city, opened fire at four men coming out of a gym. Police said around eight to nine rounds were fired by the Gogi gang members in a shootout that went on for around five minutes.

It is suspected that Jitender Gogi, kingpin of the Gogi gang, carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head, was also inside the car along with his gang members. The probe in the case has been taken over by the Special Cell, they added. “It cannot be said with certainty that the incident was a fallout of rivalry between members of the Gogi and Tillu gangs. It cannot be said with certainty that the victims were members of the Tillu gang. They are residents of Tajpur village here, which also happens to be the native place of Sunil alias Tillu, kingpin of the Tillu gang, but it cannot be said with confirmation that victims belonged to the Tillu gang,” an officer from the Special Cell said.

According to a senior police officer, a fight began after Fortuner hit a Scorpio in which four residents of Tajpur village in Burari were travelling. The occupants of the Fortuner started firing indiscriminately at the Scorpio. Two of the victims — Mukul and Himanshu — could not get inside the car and started running to save their lives. Two others, identified as Jitender and Surender, were in the car and started driving to save themselves from the barrage of bullets being fired. While Mukul was shot dead, Himanshu, who was also running to escape from the indiscriminate firing, sustained a bullet injury in his thigh. Jitender and Surender, who were in the car, were found in an injured condition in the lane behind the place of the incident.

It is suspected that the man is Sanjeet, a member of the Gogi gang, though police are yet to confirm his identity. The man had one bullet injury in his leg, suspected to have been inflicted by one of his gang members during the attack. He died due to excessive bleeding. A 37-year-old woman, identified as Sangeeta, who happened to be passing by, was also killed, police said. The injured were identified as Himanshu, Jitender and Surender and two passersby Vashisht and Sachin.

A senior officer, privy to the probe, said that the incident is suspected to be a fallout of a personal enmity. “Mukul’s maternal uncle, Deepak, was allegedly killed by Gogi in 2015. Mukul was following up on that case and was arranging witnesses. Deepak allegedly had an affair with Gogi’s cousin and used to boast about it and say he is Gogi’s ‘jija’ (brother-in-law), which enraged the latter who killed him,” the officer said. Police have not completely ruled out the gang rivalry angle and are also probing whether the incident had anything to do with the rivalry between the Gogi and Tillu gangs that had begun in 2010 during the Delhi University elections. The two gangs have killed each other’s members earlier to gain supremacy, the officer said.

This is not the first time that such incident has taken place. In past numerous case like this have raised questions over safety and security of Delhiites. Earlier in January, a man was shot dead in the area adjacent to the Rohini court. The deceased, identified as Ravi Bhardwaj, was killed outside an eatery by Gogi’s associates, police had said. Bhardwaj was reportedly involved in cases of murder and attempt to murder.

Again in May this year, an undertrial was shot at by a rival gang member outside the Tis Hazari court while he was sitting in a police van. Dinesh, suspected to be a member of the Gogi gang operating in Delhi-NCR, was brought to the court from Rohtak Jail by the Haryana Police for an appearance during the hearing of a case. Police said that the assailant, a minor, has been apprehended after a brief chase. Police had suspected that the minor is a member of the Tillu gang.

Earlier in June, gangster Rajesh Bharti and three of his associates — Sanjeev alias Sandeep Vidroh, Umesh alias Don and Viresh Rana alias Bhiku — were killed, while eight police personnel were injured in an encounter that took place in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area.