scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

TRAI to get new boss from private sector? Modi govt likely to amend rules, claims report

Presently, the TRAI appointment rules state that the person selected as the telecom watchdog boss must have held a position of Secretary or Additional Secretary in the central government for a period of three years.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
TRAI, TRAI news, TRAI latest news, TRAI chaiperson, Telecom regulatry Authority of India, Narendra Modi, Modi govt, TRAI Act, telecom news, private sector

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI, the government’s watchdog for the telecom sector in India, is likely to get a new boss from the private sector. According to a report by the Indian Express, the Centre may amend the rules to appoint a new TRAI chairperson from the private sector. This would mean that the TRAI Act (1997) would see an amendment in its Section 4. This particular section gives the power to the central government for appointing the TRAI chairperson who possess special knowledge in the field of telecommunications among other things. So far, TRAI never saw appointment from the private sector.

Also Read

The reason for no appointment from the private sector was that there were no clear eligibility norms so far, the IE report quoted an official as saying. The current plan by the Modi government envisages appointing any person from the private sector who has an experience of at least three decades. She/he should have served in the capacity of a CEO or a board member in the corporate sector.

Also Read

Presently, the TRAI appointment rules state that the person selected as the telecom watchdog boss must have held a position of Secretary or Additional Secretary in the central government for a period of three years. The IE report also added that the Centra has been refraining from appointing the TRAI boss from the private sector as it would have presented a case of the conflict of interest.

Also Read
More Stories on
TRAI

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 11:12 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS