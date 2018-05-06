Tragic! Two dead, IndiGo woman pilot injured in Gurgaon hit-and-run accident

Suvarna Sripalli Gayatri, the pilot, was travelling to the airport from her home in Gurgaon’s Sector 61.

In the wee hours of Sunday, an accident took place in Gurugram where a 30-year-old IndiGo woman pilot got seriously injured. The injured IndiGo woman pilot was accompanied by a security guard. The guard and the driver both reportedly died in the incident, which took place at around 5.30 am when a Scorpio crashed into the cab, a Swift Dzire, in which the trio was travelling to Delhi airport.

Suvarna Sripalli Gayatri, the pilot, was travelling to the airport from her home in Gurgaon’s Sector 61. According to police, as soon as the cab entered the Bristol Chowk underpass in Gurgaon’s DLF Phase 1, a Mahindra Scorpio came rushing from the opposite side and rammed into the cab. The collision reportedly was extremely strong, so much so, that even with the airbags, the driver and the guard who were sitting in the front seat died on the spot. The cab driver was identified as Vinod Yadav, who died on the stop while the guard travelling with the IndiGo pilot was Kishore.

Soon after the accident, the driver of Mahindra Scorpio ran away from the spot and still remains at large. The police suspect that the Scorpio driver was driving on the wrong side in the underpass.

Soon after the mishap, the IndiGo pilot Suvarna Sripalli Gayatri was escorted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. Her condition is believed to be critical.

As per police, the Mahindra Scorpio is registered under the name of Pradeep Kumar. The SUV also had a fake sticker of Lok Sabha MP on it. The SUV had a Delhi registration. A case has been registered and police are looking out for the absconding driver.