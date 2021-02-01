‘Tragic…hope injured recover at the earliest: PM Modi on Koraput accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Koraput accident: Prime Minister Narenrda Modi on Monday termed the Koraput accident as ‘tragic’ and hoped the injured recover at the earliest. On Sunday, a pick-up van carrying about 30 people overturned in Odisha’s Koraput district. The accident took place near Murtahandi when a group of people from neighbouring Chhattisgarh were returning to their Kulta village after attending a mourning ritual of a relative at Sindhiguda village in Odisha.

Koraput Superintendent of Police Varun Guntupalli informed that ten people died on the spot and 15 were injured. He said that the condition of 10 of the injured was stated to be critical. In a tweet put out today, Prime Minister Modi said: “My thoughts are with all those who have lost their dear ones in the tragic accident at Koraput, Odisha. I hope the injured recover at the earliest.”

On Saturday, an accident was reported from UP’s Moradabad where 10 people were killed and around a dozen were injured when a private bus collided with a truck on the Moradabad-Agra Highway due to poor visibility. The Prime Minister on Sunday approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the accident. The PMO also announced Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured.