  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Tragic…hope injured recover at the earliest: PM Modi on Koraput accident

By: |
February 1, 2021 10:35 AM

The accident took place near Murtahandi when a group of people from neighbouring Chhattisgarh were returning to their Kulta village after attending a mourning ritual of a relative at Sindhiguda village in Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Koraput accident: Prime Minister Narenrda Modi on Monday termed the Koraput accident as ‘tragic’ and hoped the injured recover at the earliest. On Sunday, a pick-up van carrying about 30 people overturned in Odisha’s Koraput district. The accident took place near Murtahandi when a group of people from neighbouring Chhattisgarh were returning to their Kulta village after attending a mourning ritual of a relative at Sindhiguda village in Odisha.

Koraput Superintendent of Police Varun Guntupalli informed that ten people died on the spot and 15 were injured. He said that the condition of 10 of the injured was stated to be critical. In a tweet put out today, Prime Minister Modi said: “My thoughts are with all those who have lost their dear ones in the tragic accident at Koraput, Odisha. I hope the injured recover at the earliest.”

Related News

On Saturday, an accident was reported from UP’s Moradabad where 10 people were killed and around a dozen were injured when a private bus collided with a truck on the Moradabad-Agra Highway due to poor visibility. The Prime Minister on Sunday approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the accident. The PMO also announced Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Tragic…hope injured recover at the earliest PM Modi on Koraput accident
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farmers Protest Live Update: Multi-layer barricading, barbed wires at Delhi border as farmers look for respectful solution
2Farmers’ Protest: Beware of anti-social elements misusing farmers’ agitation, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
3MCD Bypolls 2021: Delhi BJP launches party’s campaign for bypolls in 5 municipal wards