Tragic end: Delhi Woman falls into 500-ft deep valley while clicking selfie at Matheran

A 33-year-old woman from Delhi died on Wednesday after falling into a 500-feet deep valley while clicking a selfie at Matheran, a popular hill station in Mumbai’s neighbouring Raigad district. The incident was confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police of Raigad, Sanjay Patil who said that the victim, Sarita Rammahesh Chouhan, fell into the valley while taking a selfie at Louisa Point at Matheran.

She had come to the hill station with her husband and three children for a vacation. At around 6:30 PM on Tuesday evening, all the family members went to Louisa Point where they started clicking selfies and photos.

This is when Chouhan slipped and fell into the valley. “Chouhan had come to Matheran, a hill station known for its mild climate and well-preserved colonial architecture, with her husband and three children yesterday,” Patil said.

Shocked by the incident, her family members approached the police after which the rescue operation was launched. Police recovered her body from the valley at midnight with the help of a local group. The post-mortem was conducted at a nearby hospital and her body was handed over to her family.

The number of deaths due to selfies have increased around the world, especially in India. A report by Washington Post claimed that about half of the world’s selfie-related deaths in 2015 occurred in India.

Recently, an incident was reported from Karnataka where a man panicked at the famous Gokak Waterfall while clicking a selfie and slipped off the side of a rocky cliff. He passed away and the incident was captured on camera.

The video of the incident was shared on social media and went viral. In this video, one the men present at the spot can be heard saying ‘he’s gone’ while a fellow tourist later said, “We spotted him going near the edge. We warned him not to but he wouldn’t listen.”