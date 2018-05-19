Tragic! 12-year-old girl run over while crossing road to reach school in Delhi

Israt, the girl who was run over near Tikona Park (ndianexpress.com)

A local girl was run over by a loaded dumper truck, near Delhi’s Tikona Park early Friday morning. The girl, 12, left home with her brother to go to school, around 3 km away. A speeding dumper truck came towards them when the two were waiting near the divider, to cross the road. While the girl died on the spot, her brother was taken to Apollo Hospital by a passerby.

The mother of the two children fainted at the hospital after seeing her severely injured son and had to be revived by doctors. “Meri beti mujhe laa do, mein itni mehnat karti hoon uske liye,” she kept repeating unaware of the fact that her daughter was no more. The girl’s mortal remains are still lying at the AIIMS mortuary, as the father had left for his village in Begusarai, Bihar, the same morning. The family is unable to afford the treatment for the son and has sought help from the local MLA Amanatullah Khan, who has written a letter to the hospital to accommodate them under the EWS category.

The local residents were left shocked with the incident as children often cross the road to go to school r buy household groceries. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said that Pushpendar (28), the accused who was driving the truck, has already been arrested.

A classmate of the deceased girl told The Indian Express: “We used to go to school together. I did not go that day because it is the first Friday of Ramzan.” The children in the colony, either go to Jasola Vihar or Tikona Park schools, as there is not a single school nearby. Most of the students do not use the footbridge or cross the road near the traffic signal as both are considerably far away.