Tragic! 12-year-old boy shoots self while playing with a pistol in Delhi

A 12-year-old boy reportedly shot himself while playing with the licensed pistol that belonged to his friend’s father. The boy, who studied at the Army Public School in Delhi Cantonment area, accidentally shot himself in the head while he was playing with it, reports The Indian Express. The police said that an FIR has been registered against the father of the boy’s friend. Police said thay are also looking into other aspects and will also check if the boy’s friend, also 12-years-old, had any role to play before making an arrest.

While speaking to the national daily, Milind Dumbere, the DCP (southwest district) said, “We have registered an FIR against Havildar Narender Kumar Malik, posted at Delhi Cantonment. We have recovered his loaded Glock pistol, but no arrest has been made yet. We are also probing the friend’s role.”

The boy, named Ekansh, son of a Havildar, when to meet with his friend at his home on Friday night, said the police. The boy’s sister was also present when the incident took place while their parents had gone to Palam to meet relatives. The girl is 10-years-old.

As per a senior police officer, Ekansh and his friend studied in the same class. “The incident took place around 10.20 pm when his friend’s sister was watching TV and had asked her brother for water,” said the police officer.

As per the girl’s statement, her brother was getting water for her when a gunshot was heard from the bedroom where Ekansh was. DCP Dumbere said, “They found him lying in a pool of blood. She called her father, who told her to call a neighbour. Ekansh’s parents were informed and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.”