Tragedy of the BJP, according to Arun Jaitley: ‘Had our fair share of career nationalists’

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (ANI)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday came out all guns blazing against senior BJP leaders who have now turned its fiercest critics. In a veiled attack on Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha for their criticism of the Rafale deal with France, Jaitley said that tragedy with the party is that a number of political leaders turned nationalist only to suit their political career.

“Our tragedy in the NDA has been, particularly in BJP, we have had a fair share of career nationalists. They are nationalists with us as long as it suits their career. I don’t attach much credibility to them,” the minister told ANI in an interview.

Earlier this month, slamming the Narendra Modi government for the deal, both former Union ministers said it was a “monumental criminal misconduct” by the NDA government. They further said it was much bigger than the Bofors scandal and sought a time-bound probe in the contract by national auditor Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Both Shourie and Sinha addressed the media alongside lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan and raised a number of questions on the Rs 58,000 crore agreement for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The three had also accused PM Narendra Modi of changing the parameters of the agreement and said there was a violation of required procedures in finalising the agreement. The deal was a “textbook case of criminal misconduct, of misuse of public office and of enriching parties at the expense of the national interest and national security”, PTI had quoted them as saying.