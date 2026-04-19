At least 16 people were killed and six others injured in a massive explosion at a fireworks factory in Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, officials said. Rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the blast, with fears that more workers could be trapped under the debris.

“So far, 8 bodies have been recovered from the site,” a fire and rescue department official confirmed to ANI, adding that operation to rescue people feared trapped inside is ongoing.

Rescue operations underway amid fears of more casualties

Emergency services, including fire and rescue personnel, were deployed immediately to contain the situation and search for survivors. Authorities said the explosion caused significant damage to the factory premises, complicating rescue efforts.

Local administration officials are closely monitoring the situation, while medical teams have been mobilised to provide treatment to the injured. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, and an investigation is expected to be launched once rescue operations conclude.

CM Stalin expresses grief, orders immediate assistance

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin expressed condolences and instructed the District Collector to coordinate all necessary assistance.

“The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Kattanapatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I have requested the esteemed Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families. Upon learning of this, I have contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance.”

The incident comes days after another explosion was reported on April 13 at a fireworks unit near Sattur in the same district, raising concerns over safety standards in such factories. Authorities are likely to review compliance measures as part of the investigation into the latest tragedy.