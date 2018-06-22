Traffic violators alert! Gurgaon Police to issue challans on basis of CCTV footage

Gurgaon Police to issue challans on basis of CCTV footage

Gurgaon police will now be using CCTV cameras installed at various intersections and roads in the city to issue challans to traffic violators.

The challan will be directly sent through post to the residence of violators, said Rakesh Gupta, Additional Principal Secretary to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

In a video conference, Gupta said the outlines of the project were jointly prepared by the Gurgaon police and Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). With the support of Gurgaon Municipal Corporation, 64 CCTV cameras were installed in the city, according to an official statement issued here.