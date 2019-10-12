Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway suspended after landslide

The 270-km highway was opened for one-way traffic on Friday night, a day after a landslide in Ramban district left thousands of vehicles stranded. (File photo: PTI)

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Saturday after a landslide in Ramban district, a traffic department official said. The 270-km highway was opened for one-way traffic on Friday night, a day after a landslide in Ramban district left thousands of vehicles stranded. The landslide was triggered during widening of the road at Nihard, two kms from Ramban towards Jammu.

Efforts are underway to restore the highway — the only all-weather road linking Kashmir to the rest of the country, the official said. “Over 1,200 Jammu-bound stranded vehicles, mostly trucks, were cleared from 8 pm on Friday after the road was cleared for one-way traffic but a fresh landslide again forced the closure of the highway this morning,” he said.

Also read| Mamallapuram Summit: New era of India-China cooperation begins with ‘Chennai connect’, says PM Modi



The official said the road clearance operation is going on in full swing and the highway is expected to reopen for traffic later in the day. “The focus is on clearance of several thousand vehicles which remain stranded on the highway,” he said, adding that these include a security convoy which is headed to Jammu.