Traffic movement closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj

Published: December 16, 2019 9:05:30 AM

Motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida are requested to take Mathura Road, Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side take Ashram Chowk," Traffic police tweeted.

The violence erupted in southeast Delhi following a protest against the controversial citizenship law.

A day after violent protests in southeast Delhi against the new citizenship law, traffic movement was closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj on Monday morning as part of precautionary measure, police said. "Traffic movement is closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, Road No. 13A. Motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida are requested to take Mathura Road, Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side take Ashram Chowk," Traffic police tweeted.

The violence erupted in southeast Delhi following a protest against the controversial citizenship law.

