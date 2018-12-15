Traffic halts after car catches fire near Chennai airport

Police say that the car has been completely damaged and showing the car ablaze amid a thick cloud of smoke emerging from it.

A car caught fire on the busy Chennai Airport flyover on Friday night causing a brief traffic disruption at around 10.30 am. No casualties were reported. The driver of the car had reportedly noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle’s engine.

According to The News Minute, the reason for the fire is yet to be established. Several videos of the Incident have gone viral now and show the engine area catching fire within minutes and fire spreading to the rest of the vehicle’s body. Police say that the car has been completely damaged and showing the car ablaze amid a thick cloud of smoke emerging from it. According to the police, the driver of the vehicle immediately got down to check what had happened.

Riders driving on the flyover said that the area was cleared in half an hour and once the route was cleared and fire put out, the police towed the vehicle to the nearest police station.

In 2017, in a horrific incident, a 38-year-old man died when his car caught fire in Bengaluru after he failed open his seat belt.

Several cases of vehicles catching fire have been reported in the past, with some incidents leading to deaths. In June this year, an automatic BMW caught fire in the parking lot in Delhi’s Kalkaji area. A 30-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son were burnt alive after their car caught fire in the basement of an apartment in Bengaluru.