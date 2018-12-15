Traffic halts after car catches fire near Chennai airport

By: | Published: December 15, 2018 12:08 PM

Riders driving on the flyover said that the area was cleared in half an hour and once the route was cleared and fire put out, the police towed the vehicle to the nearest police station.

Police say that the car has been completely damaged and showing the car ablaze amid a thick cloud of smoke emerging from it.

A car caught fire on the busy Chennai Airport flyover on Friday night causing a brief traffic disruption at around 10.30 am. No casualties were reported. The driver of the car had reportedly noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle’s engine.

According to The News Minute, the reason for the fire is yet to be established. Several videos of the Incident have gone viral now and show the engine area catching fire within minutes and fire spreading to the rest of the vehicle’s body. Police say that the car has been completely damaged and showing the car ablaze amid a thick cloud of smoke emerging from it. According to the police, the driver of the vehicle immediately got down to check what had happened.

Riders driving on the flyover said that the area was cleared in half an hour and once the route was cleared and fire put out, the police towed the vehicle to the nearest police station.

In 2017, in a horrific incident, a 38-year-old man died when his car caught fire in Bengaluru after he failed open his seat belt.

Several cases of vehicles catching fire have been reported in the past, with some incidents leading to deaths. In June this year, an automatic BMW caught fire in the parking lot in Delhi’s Kalkaji area. A 30-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son were burnt alive after their car caught fire in the basement of an apartment in Bengaluru.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Traffic halts after car catches fire near Chennai airport
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition