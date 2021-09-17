Traffic diversions in parts of Delhi in view of protest march against farm laws

According to police, the road from Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan has been closed for traffic due to the farmers' movement. (Representational image: IE)

In view of a protest march organised by members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) against the Centre’s farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday alerted commuters about closure of specific roads and suggested diversions to avoid any inconvenience. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police informed about closure of roads at Jharoda Kalan border and suggested commuters to refrain from using these routes in view of the farmers’ movement.

A senior police officer said, “Members of Shiromani Akali Dal have gathered at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj on Friday morning in view of a protest march organised by them against the farm laws.” The SAD under the leadership of its President Sukhbir Singh Badal had given a call to take out a the march starting from Gurdwara Talab Ganj Sahib to Parliament House against the “anti-farmer” laws passed by the Central government.

Due to a demonstration call by farmers to assemble at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, police pickets have been placed in precaution at different areas in the national capital while traffic is being released after vehicles have been checked, a senior traffic police officer said. The protesters had given a call for a march from Gurudarwa Rakab Ganj to Parliament to oppose the Centre’s new farm laws. “Gurdwara Rakabganj Road, RML Hospital, GPO, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg will be full due to the farmers’ movement. Please refrain from using these routes,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted in Hindi.

“Jharoda Kalan border both the roads have been closed by barricading dye to the farmers movement, please refrain from using this route,” another tweet mentioned. According to police, the road from Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan has been closed for traffic due to the farmers’ movement.

“The traffic coming from Gurgaon to Sadar Patel Marg and the traffic coming from Narayan to loop has also been diverted towards Ring Road Moti Bagh, the traffic will remain heavy,” the traffic police said in another tweet. Traffic going from Pusa roundabout towards Shankar Road has also been diverted towards Pusa Road, the traffic police said.