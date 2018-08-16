​​​
  3. Traders’ body calls Delhi Bandh tomorrow to mourn Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called a Delhi Trade Bandh tomorrow as a mark of respect to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away here today.

In a statement, the traders’ body said his demise has sent shock waves among trading community across the country. (File photo: IE)

In a statement, the traders’ body said his demise has sent shock waves among trading community across the country.

“CAIT has appealed to the traders of Delhi to close their business establishments and markets tomorrow to pay respects and join the last rites of Atal Ji. It is noteworthy that Atal ji was instrumental in formation of CAIT,” it said.

