Trader held from Gujarat for duping Maharashtra cashew farmers

By: |
Published: June 8, 2019 3:05:17 PM

Following complaints from farmers, an offence was registered at Kapurbawdi police station against the duo under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and others.

City police have arrested a Kutch trader, Gujarat businessman, Kolhapur farmers, Maharashtra farmers, Sumit Asnani, Mahesh Gulabchandani, Ashtavinayak Trading Company, Thane, Kolhapur, Kapurbawdi police station City police have arrested a trader from Kutch district in Gujarat for allegedly duping farmers from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sumit Asnani alias Mahesh Gulabchandani (49), was arrested on June 6, police said.

“He and his partner had set up Ashtavinayak Trading Company in Thane and procured over 14 tonnes of cashews worth over Rs one crore from several farmers in Kolhapur last year. They sold the cashew stock, but shut the business and fled without paying anything to the farmers,” inspector Sandeep Bagul of Thane crime branch said.

Following complaints from farmers, an offence was registered at Kapurbawdi police station against the duo under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and others.

“Police had arrested Gulabchandani’s partner Deepak Patel alias Amit Asnani from Kutch in December last year. He is currently lodged in Thane jail,” Bagul said. After Patel’s arrest, the police were on the lookout for Gulabchandani, who was traced to Kutch and finally arrested on Thursday, police said.

He has been remanded to police custody till June 13. According to police, the duo was wanted in some other
cheating cases in Thane, Kolhapur and Belgaum.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Trader held from Gujarat for duping Maharashtra cashew farmers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition