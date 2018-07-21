Trade, agriculture business to top agenda in Sushma Swaraj, Suresh Prabhu’s visit to Uzbekistan

MEA Sushma Swaraj (IE)

Enhancing the scope and volume of the bilateral trade with Uzbekistan will be the focus as external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and commerce and industry Suresh Prabhu will visit the country early next month. Connectivity, investment cooperation, trade and agri business will be on the agenda of discussions. The target of the bilateral trade has been set at $1 billion. Uzbekistan ambassador to India Farhod Arziev told FE, “During the visits by Swaraj, followed by Prabhu, who is going for the meeting of the inter-governmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, a set of bilateral issues will be discussed.”

The visits will be preparatory in nature for the forthcoming state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev to India later this year. “We are working to increase the trade volume — there are opportunities in minerals, pharma, chemicals, agriculture, construction material, tourism etc. We are offering numerous benefits in free economic zones for Indian companies interested in setting up manufacturing facilities,” the Uzbek envoy said. Inviting Indian investments, Arziev said, “We are creating favourable and friendly environment, transport connectivity and duty structure. Protecting the interest of investors is our top priority.”

The year 2018 has been declared in Uzbekistan as the ‘Year of Supporting Active Entrepreneurship, Innovative Ideas and Technologies’. The Uzbek government has announced two-year ‘inspection holiday’ for entrepreneurs. “In 2017, the country adopted the five-year development strategy, under which political and economic reforms are being carried out” Arziev said. “We have created 12 free economic zones, of which seven are exclusively for pharmaceuticals. Depending on the level of investment, a wide range of benefits are on offer. There are 45 industrial zones as well.”

Underlining the incentives to the industry in the form of tax holidays, free land to joint ventures with Uzbek companies and cheap skilled workforce, the envoy said another important advantage is the free access to the huge market of the CIS countries. “Tax reform is the focus of our government. Hence, we are trying to make it as convenient as possible.”

“Since we are land-locked country, connectivity and communication are very important for us. We are organising an international conference in Tashkent on transit and communications in September. We are working on new railway projects through Afghanistan and also exploring the benefits of the North-South Corridor.”