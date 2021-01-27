  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tractor rally violence: Security tightened at Singhu Border, Red Fort; additional paramilitary forces deployed

New Delhi | January 27, 2021 9:50 AM

A decision to deploy additional forces was taken yesterday in a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Delhi violence red fortTractor rally violence: Due to the deteriorating law and order situation yesterday, the ministry had also suspended internet services in some areas of Delhi-NCR.

A day after farmers’ tractor parade turned violent and chaos was witnessed in several parts of Delhi, Centre has increased the presence of forces at key locations to be prepared for any other flare-up. A heavy presence of security forces can be seen at Red Fort where protesters barged in after deviating from their pre-decided route and hoisted ‘Nishan Sahib’ and farm union flags from the ramparts of the iconic monument. Presence of security forces has also been increased at Singhu Border where the protesters have been camping for over two months in protest against Centre’s three farm laws.

A decision to deploy additional forces was taken yesterday in a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Home ministry officials suggested that around 1,500 to 2,000 personnel (about 15 to 20 companies) will be deployed at sensitive sites in addition to the 4,500 paramilitary personnel who were already deployed for law and order duties ahead of Republic Day. Rapid Action Force personnel have also been deployed at sensitive locations.

Due to the deteriorating law and order situation yesterday, the ministry had also suspended internet services in some areas of Delhi-NCR. According to reports, Delhi Police has so far registered 15 FIRs in connection with yesterday’s violence in which over 80 police personnel were injured.

Wielding sticks, iron rods and holding the tricolour, union flags and Nishan Sahib flags, thousands of farmers clashed with police in different areas of the national capital, removed barricades and entered the city resulting in chaos and grave law and order situation.

However, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a congregation of several farmer organisations, distanced itself from the incident. It said that those indulging in violence were not part of the organisation and term it an attempt to derail the farmers’ movement. It said that anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement.

