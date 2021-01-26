Tractor rally turns violent: Delhi Police issues fresh traffic advisory

The police have sealed many roads leading to Central Delhi. (IE)

Tractor parade, fresh traffic advisory: The Delhi Police have issued a fresh traffic advisory following the entry of protesters in Central Delhi. Now, traffic movement has been closed from Shankar Road to Talkatora Road and Minto Road. The police have sealed many roads leading to Central Delhi. They have also advised commuters to NH 44, GT Karnal road, outer ring road, Signature bridge, GT road, ISBT ring road, Vikas marg, ITO, NH 24, Nizammudin Khatta, Noida link road, Peeragarhi and Outer Delhi, East and West Delhi border areas due to ongoing farmer protests. Traffic movement has also been closed from Kapashera Chowk to Bijwasan Road. Diversion is given from Kapashera Border and Samalkha T Point.

Traffic Alert Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer ring road, Badli road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanjhawala road, Palla road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads. Please avoid these roads. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 26, 2021

Detailed Traffic Advisory

Traffic going towards NH-44 GT Karnal Road will be diverted from Singhu SHani Mandir, Ashok Farm/Jaunti Toll, Hamidpur, Sunderpur Majra, Jindpur Mukhmelpur, Kadipur, Kushak Colony, Mukarba Chowk, GTK Depot.

Traffic going towards Bawana Road will be diverted from Jail Road, KNK Marg, G3S Mall, Madhuban Chowk, Rohini East, Rithala Chowk, Pansali CJhowk, Helipad T-Point, Utsav Road, DSIIDC Road Sector-4, Narela Bawana Road, Chitra Dharam Kanta, DSIIDC roundabout, Jhanda Chowk.

Traffic going towards Kanjhawala Road will be diverted from Karala, Kanjhawala Village, Jaunti Toll, Qutabgarh-Garhi Road.

General public is advised to avoid NH-44 GT Karnal Road, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Badi Metro Station, Badli Bawana Road, Bawana Road upto Bawana Chowk, Bawana Kanjhawala Road, Kanjhawala road up to Auchandi Border.

No commercial vehicles and buses will be allowed on NH-24 and DND from Ring Road. Traffic on NH-24 from Nizamuddin Khatta side will be diverted on pusta road near Akshardham and Mother Dairy Road.

No traffic will be allowed towards NH-24 from the paper market near Nala cut and Kondli Light point.

No traffic towards Road No 56 from Hasanpur Depot, Patparganj Industrial Area, Ashoka Niketan, Vivekanand Mahila College, ITI College, Ram Mandir Vivek Vihar etc.

No traffic towards Apsara Border from Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, Chinatamani. Commuters are advised to use Khajuri Pusta road, Loni Road from Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, about thousands of protestors broke the barricades put up by Delhi Police to prevent them from entering Central Delhi. The protestors clashed with police personnel leading to violent confrontation near ITO. The protestors entered the premises of Red Fort and hoisted two separate flags from the ramparts of Lal Qila.