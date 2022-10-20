‘Tracking these developments closely’: US after Kashmiri journalist stopped from traveling to New York from India to receive Pulitzer Prize

A day after Indian journalist from Kashmir Sanna Irshad Matto was stopped from flying to New York to receive the Pulitzer Prize, the American state department on Wednesday said that they were following the matter closely, reported news agency PTI.

On Tuesday, Mattoo had shared a picture of her flight ticket to the USA getting cancelled by the Indian immigration officials at the Delhi International Airport. “I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award (@Pulitzerprizes) in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from travelling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket,” Mattoo tweeted. In July, Mattoo was also stopped by immigration from travelling to Paris to attend a book launch event. The 28-year-old photojournalist had received the prestigious Pulitzer award for her COVID coverage in India along with Reuters journalists Adnan Abidi, Amit Dave and Late Danish Siddiqui, who was killed by the Taliban in Afghanistan last year.

“We are aware of the reports of Ms Mattoo being prevented from travelling to the US and are tracking these developments closely,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel addressed the media on Wednesday, as reported by PTI.

“We are committed to supporting press freedom. And as the secretary has noted, a shared commitment to democratic values, including the respect for the independence of the press, is a bedrock of the US-India relationship,” PTI report quoted Patel.

After Mattoo was stopped at the immigration check-point, the Committee to Protect Journalists criticised the move and said that there was no reason to stop her from travelling as she was carrying all the valid documents necessary for her travel. “There is no reason why Kashmiri journalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo, who had all the right travel documents and has won a Pulitzer–one of the most prestigious journalism awards–should have been prevented from traveling abroad,” said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia programme coordinator, as reported by PTI.

“This decision is arbitrary and excessive. Indian authorities must immediately cease all forms of harassment and intimidation against journalists covering the situation in Kashmir,” Beh further added, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)