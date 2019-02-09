Tracking passport status becomes more easier: Now know the progress with UMANG app, here’s how to download

One can download the UMANG app by giving a missed call on 97183-97183 number.

Passport status: Tracking the status of your passport application has become easier now with the integration of passport tracking and related services with the UMANG application. The move is in the direction of streamlining public services through the digital India mission of the government.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shared information via Twitter that one can track passport status and other services of Passport Seva using UMANF app. He added that the app offers 334 services from 67 departments in 17 states of the country.

“Now you can track your passport status and other services of Passport Seva on UMANG App. This App offers 334 services from 67 departments in 17 states. #DigitalIndia,” tweeted Prasad.

Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) is developed by National e-Governance Division and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. According to its official website, it provides a single platform to access e-Gov services ranging from Central to local government bodies.

UMANG app download

One can download the UMANG app by giving a missed call on 97183-97183 number. Within a few seconds one will receive a link on the phone through a text message to download the application. One can also download it from Google Play Store, Apple store and Windows store.

Moreover, streamlining the process of getting a new passport has just become a whole lot easier with the Centre having launched a number of initiatives which are helping anyone to apply for a passport, Irrespective of the place of stay, from anywhere in the country, from any of the Passport Seva Kendras, Regional Passport Offices or Post Office Passport Seva Kendras.

The mobile app ‘mPassport Seva App’, already provides facility to register, apply, pay and schedule an appointment for Passport related services.

To apply for a passport online, one can submit either of the following documents as proof of date of birth: Birth certificate; Aadhaar; PAN card with date of birth, driver’s licence, election photo identity card, transfer/school leaving/matriculation certificate with date of birth, policy bond issued by public life insurance corporations with applicant’s DOB, for government servants,a copy of the extract of the service record of the applicant can also be submitted or the Pay Pension Order (only for retired government servants).

For address proof, an applicant can submit: Aadhaar Card, Water Bill, Telephone (landline or postpaid mobile bill), Electricity bill, Income Tax Assessment Order, Election Commission Photo ID card, Gas Connection proof, certificate on the letterhead from employer of reputed companies, Rent Agreement, Photo Passbook of running Bank Account (Scheduled Public Sector Banks, Scheduled Private Sector Indian Banks and Regional Rural Banks only), copy of spouse’s passport (first and last page including family details where it is clearly mentioned applicant’s name as spouse of the passport holder), in case of minors, parent’s passport copy.

The government is taking several initiatives as part of the Digital India programme, which is a flagship programme of the Government of India envisaged to transform the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.