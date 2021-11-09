Toxic foam in Yamuna: ‘Haryana, UP’s gift to Delhi,’ says AAP’s Raghav Chadha

The AAP had come under sharp criticism for not fulfilling its promise of cleaning the Yamuna.

A day after photos of people offering oblation to the Sun standing in toxic foam that engulfs the Yamuna water on the occasion of Chhath Puja went viral on social media, the Aam Aadmi Party today shrugged off responsibility for the pollution and said the toxic foam is a gift to Delhi from the BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The AAP had come under sharp criticism for not fulfilling its promise of cleaning the Yamuna.

Speaking to the media, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said, “The foam in the Yamuna is at Okhla Barrage area, which comes under irrigation department of Uttar Pradesh, it’s Uttar Pradesh government’s responsibility. But like every year, they failed this year too…The polluted water is not Delhi’s, it’s a ‘gift’ to Delhi by the UP and Haryana government,” said Raghav Chadha.

Chadha said that the Yamuna water at Okhla Barrage contains industrial wastes and detergents leading to the formation of foam. “About 105 MGD wastewater from the Yamuna in Haryana and about 50 MGD wastewater from Ganga in Uttar Pradesh merge into Okhla Barrage. The water has industrial waste, untreated detergents, and ammonia, which led to the formation of foam,” said Raghav Chadha.

Chadha said that the Delhi government has been writing to the neighbouring states about using different methods to clean the water. “The BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana should be blamed for this (toxic foam). Year after year, we have written to the Uttar Pradesh government to use irrigation technology, bioculture methods…but BJP governments didn’t pay any heed to our request,” claimed Raghav Chadha.

However, BJP Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari refuted AAP’s claim saying that the Delhi government is responsible for the pollution. “Since last evening, Kejriwal’s MLAs and their administration have been spreading lies that UP and Haryana are responsible for Yamuna’s pollution, so let’s see the truth of AAP. Today, the AAP government is responsible for the condition of Yamuna, how right is it to blame other states for the wrong work being done by you (AAP)?” said Tiwari.

कल शाम से केजरीवाल के विधायक और उनका तंत्र ज़ोर जोर से झूठ चिल्ला रहे थे कि UP और haryana दोषी हैं तो सच्चाई देख लेते हैं aap की.

आज #यमुना की हालत के जिम्मेवार aap सरकार हैं,आपके द्वारा किए जा रहे गलत कार्य का जिम्मा दूसरे राज्यों पर डालना कितना सही है? pic.twitter.com/ITx5lcdbaM — Manoj Tiwari ???????? (@ManojTiwariMP) November 9, 2021

BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that Delhi CM’s panacea for all problems is advertisements. “Nothing seems to be working in Delhi. Debilitating air pollution, toxic foam in Yamuna and 1,172 cases of dengue in the last one week. Arvind Kejriwal has so far even refused to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel. Delhi CM’s panacea for all problems is giving ads and more ads,” said Malviya.