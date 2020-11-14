  • MORE MARKET STATS

Towering visionary who laid foundation of our country: Rahul Gandhi’s tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru

By: |
November 14, 2020 10:02 AM

Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India's longest serving prime minister.

Rahul Gandhi also offered floral tributes at Shanti Vana here on the 131st birth anniversary of Nehru.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying he was a towering visionary who laid the foundation of the country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism and modern outlook.

Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India’s longest serving prime minister. “Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism & modern outlook,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted, lauding the contribution of his great grandfather.

Related News

“Our endeavour must be to conserve these values,” he said. Rahul Gandhi also offered floral tributes at Shanti Vana here on the 131st birth anniversary of Nehru.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Towering visionary who laid foundation of our country Rahul Gandhi’s tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farm Bills: Centre’s talk with protesting Punjab farmers remains inconclusive
2BJP announces new team of state in-charges; Radha Mohan Singh appointed in-charge of UP
3Nitish Kumar meets Governor, tenders resignation, recommends dissolution of Assembly