Total lockdown in Ahmedabad to curb Corona spread

Corona positive cases in Gujarat have crossed 6,600.

The Gujarat government on Wednesday imposed a complete lockdown in Ahmedabad for seven days starting Thursday to curb the spread of Covid-19. Additional chief secretary Rajiv Gupta has been given the charge to tackle the situation in the commercial capital of Gujarat. According to Gupta, except milk and medicine shops, the entire city would remain closed for a week.

Fruit and vegetable vendors, provision stores, super markets and online delivery boys have reportedly been proved to be super spreaders of coronavirus in the city, and all such activities have been suspended till further review after a week, said a senior official, adding that except medical stores, services and milk shops, everything will remain closed.

Health teams have been ordered to screen super spreaders with immediate effect. Gupta and his team have decided to take control of nine private hospitals having cumulative capacity of over 1,000 beds. They are in the process of taking control of 3-star hotels to convert them into Covid-19 care centres to put people in quarantine.

After 21 employees of Ahmedabad-based Cadila Pharmaceuticals were found to be corona positive, the administration acted quickly and sanitised the entire campus of the company near Dholka. The authority also sanitised the Dholaka urban area.

Meanwhile, corona positive cases in Gujarat have crossed 6,600. In the past 24 hours, 380 new cases have been reported and 28 people died. The death toll has gone up to 396.

Ahmedabad is the hotspot in the state with 4,735 positive cases. Death toll of the city is 298. Of the 380 new cases detected in the state in the last 24 hours, 291 are from Ahmedabad alone.